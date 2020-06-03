Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) is permanently considering having fewer staff at its Tokyo headquarters as the pandemic has pushed ~80% of its staff to remote working, reports Reuters.

“Do we need such a lot of staff in Otemachi? Do we need that much workspace here? I would like to discuss those issues,” Kentaro Okuda told Reuters in an interview, adding that the company would conduct a review of the matter.

Reduced rent could help Nomura, which has struggled to expand successfully overseas and been hit by competition from online stock trading rivals.

The company is also planning to scale back retail branches in the wake of the pandemic, without providing details.