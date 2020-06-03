OpGen's (NASDAQ:OPGN) collaboration with the New York State Department of Health's (“DOH”) Wadsworth Center and collaborator Infectious Disease Connect to develop a solution to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions statewide is entering into its second-year expansion phase.

The company plans to expand the reach of the platform, increase the volume of testing, and enhance data collection.

OpGen is providing its Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for rapid detection of bacterial pathogens, along with Acuitas Lighthouse Software for high-resolution pathogen tracking.

The second-year contract includes a quarterly retainer-based project fee, as well as volume-dependent per test fees for a total contract value of up to $450,000 to OpGen.