Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reports organic sales growth of 17% in FQ3, with the meals and beverages segment seeing growth of 21% as demand for at-home food soared.

Gross margin was 34.7% of sales during the quarter vs. 34.1% consensus, and operating margin was 17.2% of sales vs. 15.9% consensus.

Looking ahead, Campbell Soup sees full-year revenue of +5.5% to +6.5% vs. prior guidance for -1% to +1%. EPS of $2.87 to $2.92 is anticipated vs. $2.55 to $2.60 prior view and $2.89 consensus. "Although the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our sales, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS cannot be predicted with certainty, this revised outlook reflects our current expectation of trends through the balance of the fiscal year," notes CPB.

Shares of Campbell Soup are up 3.81% premarket to $53.99 vs. a 52-week trading range of $39.24-57.54.

