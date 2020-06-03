Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) says it expects to have re-opened approximately 270 dining rooms with limited capacity by June 7.

The reopenings represent ~65% of company-operated restaurants.

"To build on the momentum we are experiencing in off-premise and dine-in sales, we are now re-opening restaurants in our largest and highest volume markets in the Pacific Northwest and West Coast," notes Red Robin CEO Paul J.B. Murphy.

Red Robin is due to release FQ1 earnings on June 10.

RRGB +0.07% premarket to $13.63.

