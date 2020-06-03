Pluristem joins AI-based genome-editing consortium

  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) is selected as a member of the CRISPR-IL consortium, a group funded by the Israeli Innovation Authority.
  • CRISPR-IL brings together the leading experts in life science and computer science to develop artificial intelligence (AI) based end-to-end genome-editing solutions.
  • These next-generation, genome editing products for human, plant, and animal DNA, have applications in the pharma, agriculture, and aquaculture industries.
  • CRISPR is a genome-editing technology for detecting and modifying DNA sequences and is used as a tool to enable genetic changes.
  • Shares are up 2% premarket.
