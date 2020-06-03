Ascenty, a provider of data center services in Latin America and joint venture of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP), will build two new facilities in the state of Queretaro, Mexico, anchored by long-term, U.S. dollar-denominated, multi-megawatt agreements.

Both initial phases are scheduled for delivery in 2021 and the two new facilities combined are expected to deliver up to 36 megawatts of total IT capacity upon full buildout.

The new data centers will be interconnected via an underground dark fiber-optic network, providing access to networks, cloud, and connectivity providers in a single, secure environment.