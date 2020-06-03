Crude oil turns lower after touching three-month highs, as Bloomberg reports the OPEC+ meeting suggested for Thursday is unlikely because of potential quota cheating by some countries on their deal to cut production.

July WTI -1.6% to $36.22/bbl; August Brent -1.3% to $39.03/bbl.

OPEC+ will not hold an early meeting on June 4, and a scheduled gathering next week also appears threatened, unless all members first agree to cut output by as much as they promised, according to the report.

The group had been expected to prolong their cutbacks instead of easing them next month, but "the market has priced in an extension which may now not materialize," says Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank.

