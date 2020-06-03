General Motors (NYSE:GM) expects to emerge from the pandemic with a permanently reduced cost base after it moved aggressively to reduce its cash burn during the two-month shutdown in North America.

"We were quickly able to take out significant costs and we are being very conservative about what costs we turn back on," says CEO Mary Barra .

Despite the heightened focus on costs, Barra says GM is still moving ahead with its $20B investment in the automaker's electric and autonomous programs.