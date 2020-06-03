It would be silly to call a top in Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), but mark these sorts of sell-side reactions as the kind of things you do not see at bottoms.

JPMorgan: "Wow - This was the largest beat we have witnessed in covering software for over 20 years."

Piper: "Zoom reported the greatest quarter in enterprise software's history in our view."

D.A. Davidson: "One of the Best Quarters in Software History."

BTIG: "We are left slightly in awe."

Cantor's Drew Kootman lifts his price target to $261 from $150, suggesting another 25% upside from yesterday's close.

The earnings call transcript is here.

Shares are up 1.5% to $211.12 in premarket action.

Previously: Zoom +4.5% on Q1 beat, aggressive guidance (June 2)