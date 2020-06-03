Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) average daily volume in May of $791.7B increased 7.2% Y/Y.

U.S. credit trading ADV rose 93.6% Y/Y to a monthly record of $5.3B,

On May 29, a single-day record of $4.8B in investment-grade credit volume traded fully electronically on the Tradeweb platform, representing 11.8% of TRACE volume.

In rates, U.S. government bond ADV of $91.9B rose 14.9%; mortgage ADV increased 13.5% Y/Y to $178.9B; rates derivatives ADV fell 2.0% to $223.7B.

In equities, U.S. ETF ADV increased 60.6% Y/Y to $3.8B.

Repurchase agreement ADV rose 9.4% to $231.4B.