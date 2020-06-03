Coty (NYSE:COTY), which has seen a volatile few sessions following explosive allegations from Forbes on Friday, a deal with KKR, and change at the top of leadership, jumped more than 6% pre-market after disclosing it was in discussions with another member of the Jenner-Kardashian family.

In a filing dated June 2, the company noted that it was "currently engaged in discussions with Kim Kardashian West regarding a possible collaboration with respect to certain beauty products."

Coty faced some initial adulation and then criticism over the months that followed its deal with Kylie Jenner and her namesake cosmetics firm, who is related to Kardashian West.