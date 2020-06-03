"COVID-19 has reinforced the important role that buildings play in ensuring and protecting public health," said Carrier (NYSE:CARR) CEO Dave Gitlin, as the company launched an expanded suite of advanced solutions.

Those will help deliver healthy, safe, efficient and productive indoor environments across key verticals including commercial buildings, healthcare, hospitality, education, retail and marine.

"New technologies like microscopic filtration systems and touchless building controls have gone from nice-to-have conveniences to must-have protections. The Carrier Healthy Buildings Program can help enable healthier and safer indoor environments as we get back to our new normal."