Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is considering selling a stake in the common facilities at its Queensland Curtis LNG plant in Australia, which could fetch $2B-$3B, Reuters reports.

The plant has so-called common facilities which Shell wholly owns, including two liquefied natural gas storage tanks, water, fuel and power generation systems, a tanker-loading jetty and terminals.

The Queensland Curtis LNG plant is majority owned by Shell, with minority stakes owned by China's Cnooc and Tokyo Gas; Shell acquired its stake in QCLNG and the facilities with its $53B takeover of BG Group in 2016.