Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) invest in Gojek, the Indonesian ride-hailing, food delivery, shopping and digital payments app, in its latest round of funding.

The investment underscores Facebook’s commitment to serving small businesses and helping bring them and their customers into the digital economy, the social media giant said in its blog.

As part of the commercial agreement, PayPal's payment capabilities will be integrated into Gojek's services; the two companies will also collaborate to allow customers of GoPay, Gojek’s digital wallet, to gain access to PayPal’s network of more than 25M merchants around the world.

Google and Tencent were already investors in Gojek.