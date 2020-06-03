Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) is up 3.88% in premarket trading and Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR) is 1.95% higher after protests in the U.S. were more peaceful in general last night, but don't necessarily show any signs of ending abruptly with protests planned through the weekend.

SWBI is up 59% over the last month and Sturm Ruger is 38% higher on strong demand for firearms.

Also moving higher in the premarket session are Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) +3.36% and Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) +2.10% .

