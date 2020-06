Boeing (NYSE:BA) +2.4% premarket after a key 737 MAX customer - SMBC Aviation Capital - said it would delay, but not cancel, parts of a 113 order for the ground aircraft.

It follows a financial agreement between Boeing and Germany's TUI Group (Europe's biggest travel and holiday company) that provides compensation for delayed MAX deliveries, but keeps most of its order book intact.

Word is also going around that Daniel Loeb's Third Point has built a new large stake in the U.S. planemaker.