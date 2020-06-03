Bank of America lifts its rating on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) two notches to Buy from Underperform on its view that the medium-term prospects in a post-COVID world look promising for the trucker.

"Despite its high cost infrastructure constraining its ability to post profits in downturns, it offers leverage on the upside driving our positive medium term view," notes BofA.

The firm's price objective of $26 is based on an 11.5X multiple of the firm's 2021 EPS estimate.