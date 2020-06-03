ADP jobs down 'just' 2.76M in May

May ADP Jobs Report: -2.76M vs. -8.66M consensus, -19.56M prior (revised from -20.2M).

The report utilizes data only through May 12, says ADP, and does not reflect full impact of COVID-19 on the employment situation.

“The impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to weigh on businesses of all sizes,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, cohead of the ADP Research Institute. “While the labor market is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, job loss likely peaked in April, as many states have begun a phased reopening of businesses.”

A couple of subsectors posted modest job gains in May - Education up 166K and Administrative and support services up 40K.

The government's nonfarm payroll data is due on Friday morning, with economists expecting a job loss of 7.72M and the unemployment rate seen rising to 19.8%.