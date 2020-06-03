Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) jointly ink an agreement with a group of underwriters for the sale of 9.2M common shares of the Company currently held by Aurora (the "Offered Shares") at $3.00/share on a "bought deal" basis, for total gross proceeds of ~$27.6M to ACB.

Underwriters have not been granted an over-allotment option.

The Offered Shares represent ~23% of the outstanding common shares of the company and all of the common shares held by Aurora.

Alcanna will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Closing date is June 24.