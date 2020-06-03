Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a filing updated Q2 to date metrics from COVID-19, and has seen w/w improvement in comp. sales over the first 8 weeks of Q2.

QTD SSS as of May 23 week was -23% for open stores, and during the week SSS -15%, a "significant" sequential improvement from -25% seen in week of April 25, the co. says.

Drive-thru locations, 11am-2pm orders and increased sales via app (digital), delivery and curbside drove much of the improvement.

As of May 23, 650 of the 9,637 U.S. stores were temporarily closed -- half the peake closure in April.

Baskin-Robbins also saw U.S. comp sales sequential improvement to flat from -10.5% prior.