Oppenheimer stays bullish on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) following the company's strong Q1 earnings report, pointing to the sustainable secular trends that should provide a steady tailwind.

The firm expects further outperformance ahead on its unwavering view that CRWD continues to displace legacy and next-gen vendors to further gain share and points to the acceleration of digital transformation secular trend supported by work-from-anywhere as the new normal.

Oppenheimer's thesis: "As organizations continue to move workloads to the cloud, it will provide a tailwind to Falcon's products. We believe CrowdStrike's innovative technology, which layers on AI/ML to crowdsourced threat intelligence to stay ahead of the adversaries, is superior to its competitors. We believe CrowdStrike can displace and replace competitors' solutions and take market share from legacy and next-gen antivirus vendors. CrowdStrike has a large and expanding TAM estimated to be + $30B by 2022, growing at a CAGR +10%."

Oppenheimer lifts its price target on the Outperform-rated stock to $110 from $85.