Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is up 4.55% in premarket trading after reporting e-commerce sales growth of 20.5% in FQ1 to take some of the sting off of stores being closed.

As expected, Vera's numbers were under strain in FQ1 due to the pandemic.

Gross margin was 51.2% of sales during the quarter vs. 52.7% consensus and 55.% a year ago. Operating margin plunged to -23.2% of sales.

Looking ahead, VRA expects a majority of stores to be open by the end of June. "While the company is making no assumptions of future performance based upon a limited number of days of sales data, the 27 stores that have been opened for two weeks or more since 5-May have generated revenues, in the aggregate, of ~75% of the prior year's sales while operating at reduced staffing and hours," notes Vera. The company didn't offer up any guidance due to the pandemic.