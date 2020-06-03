Seagate Technology's (NASDAQ:STX) Seagate HDD Cayman subsidiary plans to offer senior notes due 2031 in a private placement.

Plans to use proceeds with cash on hand to finance its concurrent tender offers to purchase up to $225M of 4.750% senior notes due 2023 and up to $275M in 4.250% senior notes due 2022.

Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of other outstanding debt, capital expenditures, and other investments in the business.

The notes offering isn't contingent on any minimum participation in the tender offers.