Cassava Sciences rallies on hopes for Alzheimer's candiate PTI-125
Jun. 03, 2020 8:51 AM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)SAVABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Nano cap Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) jumps 15% premarket on robust volume on the heels of its update on an unsuccessful mid-stage study of PTI-125 in Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients.
- It believes that the trial failed due to the high variability in biomarker levels over 28 days in the control group, in addition to other factors. As such, it plans to reanalyze the cerebrospinal fluid from all subjects.
- It also plans to analyze lymphocyte and plasma samples from all participants aimed at generating direct evidence of PTI-125 target engagement.
- And lastly, it will assess the effects of PTI-125 on cognition which may provide evidence of at least stabilization of cognitive decline in AD patients.
- Results from the relook should be available in H2.
- Small molecule PTI-125 targets an altered form of filamin A, a scaffolding protein found throughout the body. A highly toxic form of the protein is present in the brains of AD sufferers which disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to neurodegeneration and brain inflammation. PTI-125 is designed to restore the normal shape of filamin A in the brain, improving the function of multiple brain receptors and dampening neuroinflammation.