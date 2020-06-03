"Hearing room bookings at Vegas resorts exceeding all expectations for this weekend,'' Vital Vegas tweeted, noting that some Strip casinos were nearing 70% occupancy.

Shares of Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) are outpacing S&P futures to the upside, all higher by more than 1.4% in the pre-market. It's unclear to what degree this speculation can be attributed to the stock moves in a generally green tape, and to what degree the speculation can be trusted.

Vital Vegas is written by a blogger who previously wrote for Caesars and LasVegas.com, according to its website.