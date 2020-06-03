WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) +1.7% pre-market after cutting its full-year capital spending forecast to $900M-$1.2B from March guidance of $1.275B-$1.4B.

The company plans to exit 2020 with six rigs, comprised of five in the Delaware Basin and one in the Williston Basin.

WPX says it shut-in 30K bbl/day on a net basis in May, which represented 45K bbl/day less in the market on a gross basis, but it has begun bringing these wells back online with the recent recovery in oil prices.

The company also announces a $500M cash debt tender offer.