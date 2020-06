MFGP, CRWD among premarket gainers

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) +85% as Qudian becomes largest shareholder.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) +66% on certification for all four 2020 8K TVs in the LG OLED ZX and LG NanoCell NANO 99 series.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) +18% as CFO buys 150,000 shares.

LATAM Airlines (NYSE:LTM) +18% .

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) +17% on Q4 results.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) +17% on hopes for Alzheimer's candiate PTI-125.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) +16% on becoming Secoo's largest shareholder.

Oil States (NYSE:OIS) +11% .

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) +13% .

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) +11% .

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) +11% .

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) +9% as Q2 trends "better than expected".

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) +9% as reopened Cheesecake Factory stores recapture 75% of sales levels.

Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) +9% .

Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) +8% .

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) +8% on positive analyst upgrade.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) +7% .

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) +7% .

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) +7% .

Coty (NYSE:COTY) +7% on Kim Kardashian collaboration discussions.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) +7% .

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) +7% .

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) +7% .

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) +7% .

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) +6% on introducing 2 new AI-based innovative consumer PC software products: StarSearch by Real and RealPlayer 20/20.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) +6% .