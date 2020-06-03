Mobile gaming company Playtika has hired investment banks to prepare for an IPO in the U.S. that could raise around $1B and value the Israel-based company at $10B, sources tip the New York Times.

Playtika is owned by a group of Chinese investors after Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) sold it in 2016 for $4.4B.

Playtika's IPO pursuit arrives amid a surge in demand for mobile gaming, but also with heightened scrutiny on IPOs with ties to China.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are two competitors of Playtika.