Microchip Technology pops after guidance raise but analysts cautious

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP+6.3% pre-market after boosting its Q1 sales and profit forecast, but analysts tracked by Bloomberg are sounding a note of caution.

Raymond James, which rates Microchip a Strong Buy and raises its price target to $115 from $100, says cancellations and order delays have been "less than feared" but present order rates may not reflect real demand, as "customer production has not yet normalized, and end-demand across the globe hasn't yet normalized."

Morgan Stanley, which rates the stock at Equal Weight with an $81 target, says "an important question for Microchip and the broader group is how much of the update reflects improved demand vs. inventory accumulation."

Rival chipmakers are indicated higher in the pre-market: NXPI +3%, ON +2.7%, TXN +1.9%, AVGO +1.2%, INTC +0.4%.