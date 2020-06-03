HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) down 7.4% pre-market as Q1 earnings came in below expectations.

The number of HSAs grew 33% to 5.4M, and total HSA assets climbed 38% to $11.5B. total accounts, including HSAs and 7.3M consumer-directed benefit accounts, more than doubled to 12.7M.

HealthEquity results have been bolstered by the firm's $2B acquisition of WageWorks.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, management has withdrawn its full-year guidance, but sees Q2 EPS of $0.23 -$0.30, well below consensus for $0.45, on revenue of $168M - $173M, also below consensus for $190.7M.

Expects adjusted EBITDA of $42M - $48M for Q2

Previously: HealthEquity EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (June 2)