FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) previously disclosed an investment fund with expected aggregate commitments of ~$124M to invest from time to time in shares of the company, its second such fund to buy FSK shares.

On June 1, certain FSK directors and officers and affiliates and employees of owners of the company's investment adviser, FS/KKR Advisor, committed ~$18M to the investment fund and may fund such commitments from time to time with cash from the disposition of FSK shares or cash from other sources.

The investment fund is managed by a third party and the related investors do not exercise investment or voting control over the investment fund.

Certain affiliates of the owners of FS/KKR Advisor have also committed $100M to a separate $350M investment vehicle that may invest from time to time in shares of the company and its affiliate, FS KKR Capital Corp. II.