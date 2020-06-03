Cboe delays trading floor opening due to closures in Chicago
Jun. 03, 2020 9:38 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +0.4%) will postpone the opening of its Cboe Options Exchange trading floor in Chicago until June 15, a week later than its previous plan.
- The decision was made in light of closures across the city of Chicago and limited access to the area surrounding the Cboe building.
- "Cboe is continuing to monitor the situation closely," it said in a statement.
- Trading on C1, Cboe's hybrid open outcry and electronic exchange, has been available in an electronic-only trading mode since March 16, 2020, and will continue to be fully electronic.