Express slides 11.6% post Q1 results
Jun. 03, 2020 9:47 AM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)EXPRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Express (EXPR -11.6%) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 53.4% Y/Y to $210.3M, due to decreased demand attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Gross margin declined 510 bps to 22%, due to sales impact from COVID-19, higher valuation reserves related to inventory and certain fabric commitments.
- SG&A expenses were $99.2M, 47.2% of net sales, the decrease was driven by corporate restructuring, the COVID-19 mitigation actions, and a reduction in variable costs driven by the sales decline.
- Operating loss was $145.3M compared to a loss of $11.6M Y/Y.
- As of June 3, 2020, the Company has opened 303 (~50%) now open with an additional 58 confirmed to open this week.
- Cash and equivalents totaled $236.2M (+63.8% Y/Y), Capex totaled $4.2M (flat Y/Y) & Inventory was $268.8M (-6% Y/Y).
- Q2 Outlook: Due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will not provide guidance for Q2, with the exception of capex, which are expected to be $20-25M for FY 2020.
- Previously: Express EPS of -$1.55 (June 3)