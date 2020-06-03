Express slides 11.6% post Q1 results

  • Express (EXPR -11.6%) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 53.4% Y/Y to $210.3M, due to decreased demand attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Gross margin declined 510 bps to 22%, due to sales impact from COVID-19, higher valuation reserves related to inventory and certain fabric commitments.
  • SG&A expenses were $99.2M, 47.2% of net sales, the decrease was driven by corporate restructuring, the COVID-19 mitigation actions, and a reduction in variable costs driven by the sales decline.
  • Operating loss was $145.3M compared to a loss of $11.6M Y/Y.
  • As of June 3, 2020, the Company has opened 303 (~50%) now open with an additional 58 confirmed to open this week.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $236.2M (+63.8% Y/Y), Capex totaled $4.2M (flat Y/Y) & Inventory was $268.8M (-6% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Outlook: Due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will not provide guidance for Q2, with the exception of capex, which are expected to be $20-25M for FY 2020.
