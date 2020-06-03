Google Cloud (GOOG -0.1% , GOOGL -0.2% ) and the United Kingdom have signed a memorandum of understanding covering cloud services.

The agreement with the UK's Crown Commercial Service is intended to make it more affordable for UK agencies to tap Google Cloud services, after confirming a discount for qualifying organizations.

That's based on aggregated service demand and expected spend, the parties say.

The deal also contemplates access by UK agencies to Google Cloud's managed and serverless offerings, including hybrid multi-cloud solution Anthos.