CubeSmart collects more than 90% of May rent

Jun. 03, 2020 9:45 AM ETCubeSmart (CUBE)CUBEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • In its slide deck for the virtual REITweek, CubeSmart (CUBE +1.6%) reports rent collections for May were 93%.
  • Same-store occupancy at the end of last month stood at 93.1%, up 10 basis points from a year earlier.
  • Began to resume traditional operational processes on a state-by-state basis in mid-May as they reopened and regulations allowed; this comes after CUBE paused the delinquency process and customer rate increases in mid-March.
  • Its SmartRental fully online rental process now accounts for more than 20% of all rentals.
