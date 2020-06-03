Stocks continue to climb on re-open focus

Stocks extend their rally on optimism over economies emerging from virus-led shutdowns, and investors fear missing out on further gains; Dow +0.9% , S&P 500 +0.8% , Nasdaq Composite +0.5% .

The Nasdaq 100 index, which tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies in the Nasdaq Composite, entered today's trade less than 1% from its record high set Feb. 19 and has surged 42% from an intraday low set on March 23.

Today's ADP Employment Change report for May came in much better than expected, showing "only" 2.76M private sector job losses vs. consensus of nearly 9M and suggesting losses may have peaked.

"Despite several issues of importance - national riots, Chinese relations, an ongoing pandemic - the stock market is primarily focused on a single thing: the restart of U.S. and global economic activities," Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, told CNBC.

European bourses enjoy strong gains, with Germany's DAX +2.8% , France's CAC +2.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +1.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

In the U.S., financials ( +2.7% ), industrials ( +2.3% ) and energy ( +2.3% ) are off to strong starts, while healthcare ( -0.1% ) opens slightly lower.

U.S. Treasury yields jump, with the 10-year note rising 5 bps to 0.73%.

The dollar fell against most currencies for the fifth straight session.

WTI crude oil flat at $36.81/bbl in volatile action, as OPEC+ production cuts may not get the one-month extension markets were expecting.