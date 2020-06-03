Effective June 16 (or possibly earlier), the White House will halt Chinese carriers' flights to the U.S. At issue is the president's push for China to reopen slots for U.S. carriers like Delta Air Lines (DAL +3.8% ) and United Airlines (UAL +4.4% ).

Currently, Beijing isn't allowing U.S. flights into the country. "The Chinese government’s failure to approve [the airline] requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement," the U.S. Department of Transportation tells Bloomberg.