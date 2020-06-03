The White House is considering not allowing Chinese carriers to fly to the U.S. as it looks to open slots back up into China for U.S. carriers like Delta Air Lines (DAL +3.8%) and United Airlines (UAL +4.4%).
The new policy could be announced later today and go into effect in a few weeks.
Currently, Beijing isn't allowing U.S. flights into the country.
Shares of Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY, AICAAF) are down 6.45% in early trading. China Eastern Airlines (CEA -1.0%) and China Southern Airlines (ZNH +0.7%) are also on watch.