Ingevity (NGVT +4.1% ) to reduce its payroll and shed other expenses as the coronavirus pandemic cuts into demand for its industrial products.

The company did not disclose how many workers will be affected or how much it expects to save.

The restructuring calls for temporary furloughs at production plants and permanent headcount reductions that will include early retirement buyouts for eligible workers.

The company said the price of the plan will be included in its earnings for the second quarter, when it anticipates “more significant impacts”.