Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) reports Q1 results that beats on revenue.

Q1 highlights: Total revenues were RMB1.39B (64.5% Y/Y).

Revenue breakdown: Public cloud services, RMB1.21B (+58.4% Y/Y); enterprise cloud services, RMB181.6M (118.8%); Other revenues, RMB0.9M (+13%).

Non-GAAP gross margin were 5.3%.

SG&A expenses, RMB88M (+66.7%).

R&D expenses, RMB195.7M (+57.3%).

Operating loss, RMB288.8M (+12.2%).

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were ~RMB2.2B as of March 31, 2020.

The Company expects Q2 revenues in the range of RMB1.50B to RMB1.54B vs. a consensus of RMB1.58B.

