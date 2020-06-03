Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT +3.3% ) executes deferral agreements representing ~9% of annualized rent as of June 1, 2020.

Collected 75% of May rent as of June 1, with collection rate of 80% for office tenants and 49% for retail tenants.

Collected 80% of April rent overall, with collection rate of 83% for office tenants and 65% for retail.

With the application of security deposits, the collection rate rises to 90% for May and 93% for April.

ESRT's typical deferral agreement is for either: deferral of tenant obligation to restore security deposit amount equal to three months rent; or less three month or less rent deferral and payback of deferral amount within 18 months or less.