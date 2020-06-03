Perspecta (PRSP +4.2% ) was awarded an Other Transaction Agreement from the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command to deliver the ATIS.

The four-year, fixed-price award represents new work for the company with a total potential ceiling value of $237M.

"This award is a testament to our success during Phase I of the program, and we look forward to bringing this new capability to life in support of the Army's readiness goals."said Jeff Bohling, senior VP and GM of the defense business group at Perspecta.