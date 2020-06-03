Morgan Stanley lifts its price target on Apple (AAPL +0.2% ) to $340 from $326 after App Store revenue is estimated to be 35% Y/Y QTD through May to almost double the firm's prior estimate.

"Last month, we predicted that April would mark the peak in App Store growth as countries began easing lockdown restrictions. However, high levels of engagement have sustained as the 'new normal' (at least in the near-to-medium-term) includes more time spent indoors, which should remain a tailwind to App Store performance," writes analyst Katy Huberty.

Huberty digs deep into how the current quarter is shaping up for Apple.

"We are raising our June quarter App Store growth estimate to +32% Y/Y, which conservatively assumes that App Store growth slows to +25% Y/Y in the month of June. Keeping the rest of our Services segment forecasts unchanged,and flowing through the $500M+ of App Store upside, we now forecast +16.7% Services growth in the June quarter (to $13.4B),nearly 5 points higher than our prior +12% Y/Y forecast,and ~2 points higher than the June quarter consensus estimate of $13.2B. In addition, we maintain a similar Services recovery trajectory as our prior forecast, with sustained higher App Store growth rates in FY21, driving our FY20 and FY21 Services forecast to $54.1B (+16.9% Y/Y) and $63.7B (+17.8% Y/Y), respectively."