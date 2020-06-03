BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +6.1% ) shares enjoy a boost after Jefferies and Pareto Securities both upgrade to Buy from Hold.

Jefferies says shares could benefit from a potential cyclical rally through the first 2-3 quarters of the post-virus economic recovery, offering the "best window" to buy the undervalued stock since early 2016.

Gains appear increasingly likely for BASF shares as investments in medical infrastructure gather speed, new treatments are found and vaccines enter clinical trials, the firm says.

Pareto says Q2 was "disastrous" for BASF but not surprising given the company's exposure to the industrial sector, particularly the automotive industry.