On a conference call with CEOs of the U.K.'s biggest banks, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged the banks to speed up plans for a no-deal Brexit, Sky News reports.

Executives from Barclays (BCS +4.3% ), HSBC (HSBC +4.3% ), Lloyds Banking Group (LYG +6.1% ), and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS +4.1% ) were reported to be on the call with Bailey.

That could infer a shift in the BoE's assumptions about the upshot from talks between the U.K. and the European Union that are currently taking place.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly ruled out seeking an extension to the transition period; any request for a one- or two-year extension would have to be formally submitted by the end of this month.

A final round of trade negotiations before the end of June deadline started this week but have been bogged down by an impasse over fishing rights. The talks are scheduled to end on Friday.

Ending the year-long transition period without a deal would mean the two sides would trade on less-attractive World Trade Organization terms and would have implications for banks' corporate customers across every major economic sector.

In a hearing in parliament before his appointment, Bailey said going by WTO rules would increase trade barriers when compared with a comprehensive free trade agreement.

The British pound falls 0.3% against the euro.

ETFs: FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, UGBP