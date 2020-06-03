Revelo said Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile (SQM +2.8% ) terminates its exploration option agreement, signed in April 2019, which could have seen SQM acquire up to 80% of the Calvario and Mirador copper projects.

Revelo also said Teck Resources Chile (TECK +2.9% ) fails to complete second year expenditures or make a contracted cash payment on the second anniversary related to a 2018 $4.8M option agreement over a portion of its Cerro Buenos Aires project. "As a consequence, the agreement has been terminated," Revelo said.