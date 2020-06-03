The uncomplicated story at Spirit Airlines (SAVE +8.2% ) draws in Barclays.

"With the absolute lowest cost structure and lowest airfares of US airlines, we believe Spirit will likely be one of the first carriers to achieve financial recovery," predicts the firm.

"While the future for travel demand in a post-pandemic period remains one of the largest questions for investors and airline management teams alike, most would agree that leisure demand is likely to recover first. Spirit's network is almost entirely exposed to either leisure or travel demand associated with visiting friends and relatives."

Here's how SAVE has fared against the S&P 500 Index and U.S. Global Jets ETF during the pandemic.

Barclays has an Overweight rating on SAVE and price target of $18.