Along with preliminary data released today, AMC Entertainment (AMC +5% ) is commencing a distressed bond swap.

It's offering to issue new 12% Cash/PIK second-lien secured notes due 2026 in exchange for a set of existing subordinated notes, with an aggregate maximum principal of $640M, and is launching related consent solicitations.

Subordinated notes in the offer include 6.375% senior notes due 2024 (£500M outstanding), 5.75% senior notes due 2025 ($600M outstanding), 5.875% senior notes due 2026 ($595M outstanding), and 6.125% senior notes due 2027 ($475M outstanding).

The offers and consent solicitations expire at 11:59 p.m. NYC time on June 30.