Morgan Stanley wades back into the cruise line sector today with a detailed report.

The firm lowers Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +3.3% ) to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight and picks coverage back up on Carnival (CCL +2.9% ) and Royal Caribbean (RCL +2.0% ) with the same Underweight stance. Morgan Stanley reinstated coverage of the cruise companies and said the recovery could take longer than investors and operators expect.

In a nutshell, MS expects the industry recovery to take longer than some firms out recently with bullish takes on valuation.

"The cruise stocks have doubled from their lows, reflecting the companies’ decisive liquidity action, news flow improving as travel opens up, and some positive indications on rebooking rates. However, we think the recovery could take longer than expected by the operators and by investors, both on operations resuming and then revenue yields recovering, and we think that leverage is unsustainably high, so risks still appear weighted to the downside. We see 20-40% downside to our new price targets."