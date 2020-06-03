Nutrien (NTR +2.5% ) signs a long-term agreement with French chemical company Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF) to supply anhydrous hydrogen fluoride to Arkema's Calvert City site in Kentucky; financial terms are not disclosed.

As part of the deal, Arkema will invest $150M in a 40 kt/year anhydrous hydrogen fluoride production plant at Nutrien's Aurora site in North Carolina, scheduled to start up in H1 2022.

Arkema says the partnership secures access to AHF, the main raw material in the production of fluoropolymers and fluorogases.